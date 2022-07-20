Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.77, which is $1.81 above the current price. SFM currently public float of 108.99M and currently shorts hold a 13.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.92M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.80% and a quarterly performance of -13.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.14% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

SFM Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.22. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sinclair Jack, who sale 26,536 shares at the price of $25.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Sinclair Jack now owns 293,591 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $680,648 using the latest closing price.

Molloy Lawrence, the Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 1,298 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Molloy Lawrence is holding 238,624 shares at $32,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.00. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.