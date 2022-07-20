Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went up by 10.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s stock price has collected 10.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

RXRX currently public float of 150.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 1.05M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went up by 10.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.89% and a quarterly performance of 35.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -26.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RXRX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -48.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $9.07 back on Jul 07. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 0 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,669 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 37,114 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 528,904 shares at $335,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -31.30 for asset returns.