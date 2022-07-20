Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 0.86.

The average price from analysts is $61.64, which is -$3.66 below the current price. OLLI currently public float of 58.41M and currently shorts hold a 11.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLLI was 1.60M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stocks went down by -3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.08% and a quarterly performance of 26.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.84% for OLLI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to OLLI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

OLLI Trading at 22.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.86. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 30.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $63.53 back on Sep 24. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 48,448 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $63,530 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $89.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 2,448 shares at $133,575 based on the most recent closing price.