Meritor Inc. (MTOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.43. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Cummins Is Buying Parts Maker Meritor. It’s a Deal About EV Trucks.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritor Inc. (NYSE :MTOR) Right Now?

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTOR is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meritor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is -$3.35 below the current price. MTOR currently public float of 69.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTOR was 1.21M shares.

MTOR’s Market Performance

MTOR stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.33% for Meritor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for MTOR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTOR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MTOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTOR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTOR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MTOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTOR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

MTOR Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTOR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.26. In addition, Meritor Inc. saw 46.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTOR starting from Anderson Carl Douglas II, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.62 back on Apr 04. After this action, Anderson Carl Douglas II now owns 38,127 shares of Meritor Inc., valued at $356,224 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Carl Douglas II, the SVP and CFO of Meritor Inc., sale 1,125 shares at $23.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Anderson Carl Douglas II is holding 24,397 shares at $26,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.21 for the present operating margin

+13.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritor Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 13.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Meritor Inc. (MTOR), the company’s capital structure generated 190.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.57. Total debt to assets is 37.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.