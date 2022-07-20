Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Just Got Our Attention

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/08/22 that Lowe’s Can Keep Winning Even as Housing Cools

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE :LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOW is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Lowe’s Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $234.84, which is $50.14 above the current price. LOW currently public float of 638.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOW was 3.89M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.01% and a quarterly performance of -4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Lowe’s Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for LOW stocks with a simple moving average of -13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $190 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LOW, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

LOW Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.00. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw -26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value -250.60, with 17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.