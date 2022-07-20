Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.56. The company’s stock price has collected 11.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE :AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AZEK currently public float of 148.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZEK was 2.21M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stocks went up by 11.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.35% and a quarterly performance of -7.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.80% for AZEK stocks with a simple moving average of -33.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to AZEK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +18.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw -56.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from NAGEL VERNON J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.89 back on May 16. After this action, NAGEL VERNON J now owns 22,950 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $94,450 using the latest closing price.

Lamartine Sandra, the CHRO of The AZEK Company Inc., purchase 965 shares at $26.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Lamartine Sandra is holding 11,160 shares at $25,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.