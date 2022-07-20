Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went up by 15.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock price has collected 12.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/09/21 that In the Market: GameStop, Novavax, Rent the Runway, DWAC

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Rent the Runway Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.80, which is $6.39 above the current price. RENT currently public float of 58.14M and currently shorts hold a 15.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 1.17M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT stocks went up by 12.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.80% and a quarterly performance of -21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.30% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of -39.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RENT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RENT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RENT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RENT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for RENT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

RENT Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +37.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +12.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -45.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 10,145 shares at the price of $6.27 back on May 02. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 558,191 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $63,603 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 4,582 shares at $6.27 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 575,505 shares at $28,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. Equity return is now at value 214.60, with -51.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.