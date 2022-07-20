Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 11.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 24.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $20.71 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 24.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 377.66K shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 24.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.32% and a quarterly performance of 3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.95% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 29.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +27.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +26.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -61.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.42 back on Apr 06. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 483,764 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $47,100 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 2,500 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 36,798 shares at $30,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.19 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -12.21. The total capital return value is set at -24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.90. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.64. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.