Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Match Group Inc. (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/22 that Google Countersues Match for Breach of Contract Over App Store Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.50, which is $42.64 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 283.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 3.45M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly performance of -22.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $115 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MTCH, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.14. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -46.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from LEVIN JOSEPH, who sale 163,220 shares at the price of $174.73 back on Oct 21. After this action, LEVIN JOSEPH now owns 35,475 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $28,519,665 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN JOSEPH, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 5,976 shares at $165.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that LEVIN JOSEPH is holding 35,396 shares at $987,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+69.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +9.29. Equity return is now at value -211.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.