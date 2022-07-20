Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) a Keeper?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 73.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected -18.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 290.73K shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went down by -18.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.91% and a quarterly performance of -72.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.70% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.83% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of -49.50% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at -36.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.87%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +33.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -72.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.