Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is $1.86 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 195.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.96M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.19% and a quarterly performance of -8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -23.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRON, setting the target price at $3.24 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CRON Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.