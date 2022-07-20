Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.92.

NTR currently public float of 550.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 3.54M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 5.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.95% and a quarterly performance of -31.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $67 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

NTR Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.37. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.