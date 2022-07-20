DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s stock price has collected 12.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.35.

DHT currently public float of 138.43M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.58M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stocks went up by 12.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.39% and a quarterly performance of 10.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.43% for DHT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +28.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +12.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.50 for asset returns.