Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.03. The company’s stock price has collected 20.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.25.

CPRX currently public float of 95.03M and currently shorts hold a 10.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.27M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 20.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.54% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.60% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 31.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +44.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 6,152 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Jun 22. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 22,053 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,646 using the latest closing price.

INGENITO GARY, the Chief Medical & Reg. Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 143,848 shares at $6.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that INGENITO GARY is holding 22,053 shares at $948,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 19.70 for asset returns.