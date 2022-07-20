Can Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Remain Competitive?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Freshworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.15, which is $9.92 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 101.04M and currently shorts hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 3.33M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.92% and a quarterly performance of -29.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

FRSH Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -51.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $14.96 back on Jul 11. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 16,110 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $70,312 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,685 shares at $14.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 15,940 shares at $70,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.19 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -51.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.