AEye Inc. (LIDR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) went up by 17.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s stock price has collected 15.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ :LIDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AEye Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $9.64 above the current price. LIDR currently public float of 135.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIDR was 860.57K shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR stocks went up by 15.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.90% and a quarterly performance of -49.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for AEye Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.29% for LIDR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at -34.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -51.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from LACORTE BLAIR, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $5.67 back on May 31. After this action, LACORTE BLAIR now owns 2,572,498 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $104,802 using the latest closing price.

LACORTE BLAIR, the Chief Executive Officer of AEye Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that LACORTE BLAIR is holding 2,590,998 shares at $109,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2102.93 for the present operating margin

-20.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2161.99. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -52.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.07.