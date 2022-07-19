We Analyzed the Future Direction of Expensify Inc. (EXFY), Here is What We Found

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) went up by 12.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ :EXFY) Right Now?

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Expensify Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.14, which is $2.67 above the current price. EXFY currently public float of 37.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXFY was 412.65K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

EXFY stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.66% and a quarterly performance of 7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Expensify Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.94% for EXFY stocks with a simple moving average of -21.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXFY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EXFY Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +3.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.37. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -55.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Schaffer Ryan, who sale 4,699 shares at the price of $20.11 back on Jul 08. After this action, Schaffer Ryan now owns 60,399 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $94,497 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.18 for the present operating margin

+60.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -9.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.