Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)?

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) went up by 33.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s stock price has collected 14.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TRKA) Right Now?

TRKA currently public float of 33.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRKA was 617.94K shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

TRKA stocks went up by 14.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.30% and a quarterly performance of 11.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.53% for Troika Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for TRKA stocks with a simple moving average of -29.07% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.09%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7997. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 9,082 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Jun 21. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,091,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $8,491 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 75,513 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,082,628 shares at $71,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Equity return is now at value -144.30, with -32.00 for asset returns.