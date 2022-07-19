Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) a Keeper?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/18/21 that Target, Alibaba, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.31, which is $34.34 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 539.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 6.86M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPC, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MPC Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.61. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Kaczynski Thomas, who sale 83,836 shares at the price of $109.27 back on Jun 10. After this action, Kaczynski Thomas now owns 7,944 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $9,160,760 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Raymond L, the Ex. VP, Refining of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 133,857 shares at $96.82 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Brooks Raymond L is holding 63,248 shares at $12,960,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +1.08. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.