Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE :RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for RLX Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.98, which is $5.46 above the current price. RLX currently public float of 581.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLX was 7.71M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly performance of -8.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.32% for RLX stocks with a simple moving average of -40.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0940. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -51.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.98 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +23.76. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.