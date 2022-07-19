Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NiSource Inc. (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE :NI) Right Now?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for NiSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.08, which is $4.03 above the current price. NI currently public float of 404.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NI was 4.58M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of -10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for NiSource Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for NI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NI reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

NI Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Brown Donald Eugene, who sale 19,762 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Aug 20. After this action, Brown Donald Eugene now owns 145,938 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $507,488 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.