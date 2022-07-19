CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/08/22 that CVS Introduces New C-Level Role to Guide Tech Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.45, which is $22.73 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.30B and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 5.12M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $120 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CVS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

CVS Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.24. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Moriarty Thomas M, who sale 138,654 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Moriarty Thomas M now owns 626,273 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $13,172,130 using the latest closing price.

Shah Prem S, the EVP and Co-President of Retail of CVS Health Corporation, sale 16,954 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Shah Prem S is holding 43,453 shares at $1,780,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.71. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.