Buy or Sell Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.83, which is $8.1 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 52.39M and currently shorts hold a 12.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.25M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.98% and a quarterly performance of -5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -36.98% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +35.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.57. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -47.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Banyai William, who sale 318 shares at the price of $36.79 back on Jul 05. After this action, Banyai William now owns 259,308 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $11,699 using the latest closing price.

Green Paula, the SVP of Human Resources of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 10,067 shares at $30.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Green Paula is holding 14,727 shares at $306,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -114.94. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.