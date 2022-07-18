VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Casino Owner Vici Properties to Buy MGM Growth Properties

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for VICI Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.42, which is $2.85 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 17.25M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.50% and a quarterly performance of 12.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for VICI Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VICI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.50. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Rumbolz Michael D, who purchase 1,725 shares at the price of $26.89 back on Mar 08. After this action, Rumbolz Michael D now owns 1,725 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $46,385 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 60,286 shares at $53,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+94.99 for the present operating margin

+98.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +67.16. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.