The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that From Gap to Dollar General, Retail CEOs Exit as Complications Grow

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.71, which is $6.27 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 91.22M and currently shorts hold a 13.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 4.87M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -16.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.83% and a quarterly performance of -64.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.44% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.66% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -71.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to REAL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

REAL Trading at -23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -78.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Miller James R., who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Jun 16. After this action, Miller James R. now owns 15,806 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $8,615 using the latest closing price.

KROLIK ROBERT J, the Director of The RealReal Inc., sale 2,272 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that KROLIK ROBERT J is holding 15,098 shares at $5,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.09 for the present operating margin

+53.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -50.48. Equity return is now at value -353.50, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.