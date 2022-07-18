Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA)

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE :HTPA) Right Now?

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. HTPA currently public float of 29.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTPA was 153.34K shares.

HTPA’s Market Performance

HTPA stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of 0.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.12% for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for HTPA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTPA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HTPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTPA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

HTPA Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTPA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTPA

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.