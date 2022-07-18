Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.54. The company’s stock price has collected -17.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FTC Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.69, which is $2.31 above the current price. FTCI currently public float of 37.74M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.37M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went down by -17.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.62% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.88% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to FTCI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

FTCI Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -17.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -53.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jul 14. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 19,733,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $124,440 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 19,767,357 shares at $187,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.87 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -39.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.