Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s stock price has collected -7.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE :KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 1.09.

KGC currently public float of 1.23B and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KGC was 21.64M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stocks went down by -7.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.26% and a quarterly performance of -49.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Kinross Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.67% for KGC stocks with a simple moving average of -42.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

KGC Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -25.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -46.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.66 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +5.93. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.