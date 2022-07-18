Here’s Our Rant About Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) went up by 16.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s stock price has collected -6.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :FFHL) Right Now?

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFHL is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00. FFHL currently public float of 1.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFHL was 10.21K shares.

FFHL’s Market Performance

FFHL stocks went down by -6.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.81% and a quarterly performance of -24.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.66% for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for FFHL stocks with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFHL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FFHL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FFHL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on March 28th of the previous year 2007.

FFHL Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFHL rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. saw -40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+29.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.78.

Based on Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.