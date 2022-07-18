Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ford Motor Company (F)?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/16/22 that Manchin called out by climate change’s powerful voice: ‘A modern-day villain who drives a Maserati and lives on a yacht courtesy of the coal industry’

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.72, which is $4.44 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 60.45M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of -23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.14% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -29.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to F, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

F Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -42.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who sale 25,892 shares at the price of $12.41 back on May 24. After this action, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar now owns 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $321,340 using the latest closing price.

FORD MOTOR CO, the 10% Owner of Ford Motor Company, sale 7,000,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that FORD MOTOR CO is holding 86,947,494 shares at $188,165,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.