We Analyzed the Future Direction of Monro Inc. (MNRO), Here is What We Found

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ :MNRO) Right Now?

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is at 1.02.

MNRO currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 11.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNRO was 429.21K shares.

MNRO’s Market Performance

MNRO stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.75% and a quarterly performance of 3.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Monro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.14% for MNRO stocks with a simple moving average of -9.52% for the last 200 days.

MNRO Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.55. In addition, Monro Inc. saw -21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Broderick Michael T, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $48.85 back on Jan 28. After this action, Broderick Michael T now owns 65,948 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $122,135 using the latest closing price.

Broderick Michael T, the CEO & President of Monro Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $59.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Broderick Michael T is holding 63,448 shares at $149,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.