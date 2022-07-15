We Analyzed the Future Direction of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), Here is What We Found

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALGM currently public float of 87.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 608.86K shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly performance of -13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw -42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from MARTIN JOSEPH R, who sale 8,278 shares at the price of $24.17 back on May 23. After this action, MARTIN JOSEPH R now owns 43,522 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $200,079 using the latest closing price.

Doogue Michael, the SVP of Technology and Products of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $29.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Doogue Michael is holding 218,719 shares at $217,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.