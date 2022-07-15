Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) went down by -14.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected -18.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/11/21 that GameStop, AMC, Bumble: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :SLGG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLGG is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Super League Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.18 above the current price. SLGG currently public float of 23.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLGG was 135.83K shares.

SLGG’s Market Performance

SLGG stocks went down by -18.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.43% and a quarterly performance of -53.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Super League Gaming Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.95% for SLGG stocks with a simple moving average of -62.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGG reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SLGG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLGG, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

SLGG Trading at -29.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGG fell by -18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0064. In addition, Super League Gaming Inc. saw -65.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGG starting from Wann Michael, who sale 83,509 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 27. After this action, Wann Michael now owns 474,571 shares of Super League Gaming Inc., valued at $101,706 using the latest closing price.

Wann Michael, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Super League Gaming Inc., sale 49,745 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Wann Michael is holding 558,080 shares at $58,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-209.02 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Gaming Inc. stands at -177.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.