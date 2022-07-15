Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $0.13 above the current price. CORT currently public float of 94.65M and currently shorts hold a 19.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORT was 879.91K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.06% and a quarterly performance of 12.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.17% for CORT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $34 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

CORT Trading at 25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.50. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 38.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from BELANOFF JOSEPH K, who sale 55,111 shares at the price of $26.26 back on Jul 07. After this action, BELANOFF JOSEPH K now owns 2,483,107 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $1,446,945 using the latest closing price.

BELANOFF JOSEPH K, the Chief Executive Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 279,908 shares at $26.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that BELANOFF JOSEPH K is holding 2,538,218 shares at $7,352,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+98.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.74. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.