Portland General Electric Company (POR) Just Got Our Attention

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE :POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Portland General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.20, which is $4.45 above the current price. POR currently public float of 88.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POR was 1.20M shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stocks went down by -0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.70% and a quarterly performance of -11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for POR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to POR, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

POR Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.79. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Farrell Dawn L, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $48.52 back on May 26. After this action, Farrell Dawn L now owns 9,223 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $194,072 using the latest closing price.

Bekkedahl Larry Neal, the Sr. Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,500 shares at $54.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Bekkedahl Larry Neal is holding 16,513 shares at $136,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.14 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +10.46. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.