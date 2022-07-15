Metromile Inc. (MILE) Just Got Our Attention

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ :MILE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Metromile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $3.02 above the current price. MILE currently public float of 102.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MILE was 1.00M shares.

MILE’s Market Performance

MILE stocks went down by -7.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.36% and a quarterly performance of -17.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Metromile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for MILE stocks with a simple moving average of -45.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MILE

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MILE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MILE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MILE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

MILE Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MILE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MILE fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9287. In addition, Metromile Inc. saw -55.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MILE starting from Friedberg David A, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Nov 18. After this action, Friedberg David A now owns 542,438 shares of Metromile Inc., valued at $6,850,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MILE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metromile Inc. stands at -211.59. Equity return is now at value -73.90, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.