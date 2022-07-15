Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went up by 8.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ :DRRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is at 1.44.

DRRX currently public float of 224.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRRX was 1.32M shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly performance of -5.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.30% for DURECT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.89% for DRRX stocks with a simple moving average of -38.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRRX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

DRRX Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4876. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw -52.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRRX starting from Robertson Judith J., who purchase 65,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on May 26. After this action, Robertson Judith J. now owns 265,000 shares of DURECT Corporation, valued at $25,597 using the latest closing price.

AZAB MOHAMMAD, the Director of DURECT Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that AZAB MOHAMMAD is holding 60,000 shares at $11,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Equity return is now at value -60.90, with -39.30 for asset returns.