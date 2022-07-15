Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)?

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.35. The company’s stock price has collected -7.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SIGI) Right Now?

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIGI is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.60, which is $8.28 above the current price. SIGI currently public float of 58.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIGI was 325.99K shares.

SIGI’s Market Performance

SIGI stocks went down by -7.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.79% and a quarterly performance of -5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Selective Insurance Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for SIGI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIGI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SIGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SIGI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $98 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIGI reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for SIGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

SIGI Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGI fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.61. In addition, Selective Insurance Group Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGI starting from THEBAULT J BRIAN, who sale 13,584 shares at the price of $77.60 back on Jun 01. After this action, THEBAULT J BRIAN now owns 54,761 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc., valued at $1,054,136 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY GREGORY E, the Director of Selective Insurance Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that MURPHY GREGORY E is holding 175,319 shares at $775,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Selective Insurance Group Inc. stands at +11.93. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.