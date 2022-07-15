Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) went down by -10.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s stock price has collected -11.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE :HMN) Right Now?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMN is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $8.0 above the current price. HMN currently public float of 40.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMN was 234.48K shares.

HMN’s Market Performance

HMN stocks went down by -11.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly performance of -16.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.52% for HMN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for HMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Buy” to HMN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

HMN Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMN fell by -11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.13. In addition, Horace Mann Educators Corporation saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMN starting from McClure Beverley J., who sale 525 shares at the price of $38.07 back on Jun 06. After this action, McClure Beverley J. now owns 21,279 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, valued at $19,987 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY THOMAS A, the Director of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that BRADLEY THOMAS A is holding 7,500 shares at $189,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horace Mann Educators Corporation stands at +10.74. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.