Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/22 that Palo Alto Networks, Overstock, Clover Health, Lowe’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CSGP) Right Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CoStar Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.44, which is $18.46 above the current price. CSGP currently public float of 391.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSGP was 2.00M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.80% and a quarterly performance of -6.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for CoStar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for CSGP stocks with a simple moving average of -17.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CSGP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CSGP Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.67. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $57.07 back on May 24. After this action, Hill John W now owns 21,998 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $99,872 using the latest closing price.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $63.14 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J is holding 41,619 shares at $63,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.24 for the present operating margin

+77.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +15.05. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.