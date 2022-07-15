Here’s How Your Trade Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC) Aggressively Right Now

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) changed by -0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95.

Is It Worth Investing in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :NOAC) Right Now?

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NOAC currently public float of 22.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOAC was 16.07K shares.

NOAC’s Market Performance

NOAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.18% for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for NOAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.66% for the last 200 days.

NOAC Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Natural Order Acquisition Corp. saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOAC starting from patel Paresh Dinesh, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $0.00 back on Sep 24. After this action, patel Paresh Dinesh now owns 5,642,500 shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp., valued at $44 using the latest closing price.

Cossia Castiglioni Sebastiano, the Director of Natural Order Acquisition Corp., purchase 12,500 shares at $0.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that Cossia Castiglioni Sebastiano is holding 5,642,500 shares at $44 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAC

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.