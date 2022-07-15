Harsco Corporation (HSC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) went down by -18.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harsco Corporation (NYSE :HSC) Right Now?

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSC is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Harsco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HSC currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSC was 646.24K shares.

HSC’s Market Performance

HSC stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.58% and a quarterly performance of -48.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Harsco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.31% for HSC stocks with a simple moving average of -63.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HSC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

HSC Trading at -37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -40.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC fell by -30.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw -65.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSC starting from Aga Anshooman, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Feb 28. After this action, Aga Anshooman now owns 4,000 shares of Harsco Corporation, valued at $23,560 using the latest closing price.

GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, the Chairman, President and CEO of Harsco Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III is holding 701,776 shares at $298,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.07 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.