Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) went down by -13.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.02. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE :IIPR) Right Now?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIPR is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $215.29, which is $124.89 above the current price. IIPR currently public float of 25.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIPR was 300.34K shares.

IIPR’s Market Performance

IIPR stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.31% and a quarterly performance of -40.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.38% for IIPR stocks with a simple moving average of -50.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIPR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for IIPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IIPR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $248 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIPR reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for IIPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to IIPR, setting the target price at $249 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

IIPR Trading at -22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR fell by -17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.51. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. saw -57.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIPR starting from Kreitzer Gary A, who sale 2,196 shares at the price of $30.13 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kreitzer Gary A now owns 28,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., valued at $66,164 using the latest closing price.

Kreitzer Gary A, the Director of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., sale 1,104 shares at $31.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kreitzer Gary A is holding 30,196 shares at $34,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+83.09 for the present operating margin

+88.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stands at +77.73. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.