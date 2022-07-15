Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Just Got Our Attention

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.70. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that Bitcoin Price Passes $50,000: What to Watch as the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ :CMTL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMTL is at 1.65.

CMTL currently public float of 25.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMTL was 144.78K shares.

CMTL’s Market Performance

CMTL stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of -33.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for CMTL stocks with a simple moving average of -50.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMTL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CMTL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 13th, 2022.

CMTL Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -60.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.04. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.25. Total debt to assets is 25.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.