Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $461.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ :CTAS) Right Now?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTAS is at 1.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $434.44, which is $67.23 above the current price. CTAS currently public float of 86.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTAS was 506.81K shares.

CTAS’s Market Performance

CTAS stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.18% and a quarterly performance of -6.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Cintas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for CTAS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $393 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTAS reach a price target of $517. The rating they have provided for CTAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to CTAS, setting the target price at $490 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

CTAS Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.44. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw -12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from Thompson Michael Lawrence, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $423.24 back on Apr 01. After this action, Thompson Michael Lawrence now owns 12,940 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $5,290,531 using the latest closing price.

Hansen J. Michael, the VP & CFO of Cintas Corporation, sale 8,200 shares at $424.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Hansen J. Michael is holding 21,496 shares at $3,478,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.47 for the present operating margin

+46.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.43. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 73.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.42. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.