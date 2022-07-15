Can Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Remain Competitive?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/22 that Snap’s Gloomy Forecast Prompts Debate Over Trouble for Broader Advertising Market

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.14, which is $16.44 above the current price. OMC currently public float of 203.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.69M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly performance of -18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Omnicom Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

OMC Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.78. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw -13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $77.88 back on Apr 25. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,784 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $147,972 using the latest closing price.

Tarlowe Rochelle M., the Senior VP and Treasurer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $85.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Tarlowe Rochelle M. is holding 12,967 shares at $128,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+17.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.85. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.