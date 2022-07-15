Buy or Sell Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.69.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.63, which is $4.83 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 213.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 2.11M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.64% and a quarterly performance of -9.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.77% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

APLE Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $14.87 back on Jun 13. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 174,143 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $8,919 using the latest closing price.

Perkins Elizabeth, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 600 shares at $15.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Perkins Elizabeth is holding 173,543 shares at $9,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.