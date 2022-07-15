Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :AVXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVXL is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.40, which is $22.47 above the current price. AVXL currently public float of 75.06M and currently shorts hold a 11.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVXL was 915.00K shares.

AVXL’s Market Performance

AVXL stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.33% and a quarterly performance of 14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.50% for AVXL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVXL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for AVXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVXL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $40 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVXL reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AVXL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVXL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AVXL Trading at 37.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +70.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVXL rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVXL starting from Skarpelos Athanasios, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.06 back on May 25. After this action, Skarpelos Athanasios now owns 1,306,458 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., valued at $453,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVXL

Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.97.