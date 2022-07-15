A Lesson to Learn: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) went down by -10.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.06. The company’s stock price has collected -29.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ :LYT) Right Now?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LYT currently public float of 7.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYT was 7.53M shares.

LYT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -76.42% for LYT stocks with a simple moving average of -76.42% for the last 200 days.

LYT Trading at -76.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -29.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw -77.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-658.64 for the present operating margin

-610.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at +61.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.