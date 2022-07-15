A Lesson to Learn: Atkore Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.53. The company’s stock price has collected -11.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atkore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.50, which is $59.58 above the current price. ATKR currently public float of 42.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 517.83K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went down by -11.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.85% and a quarterly performance of -9.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Atkore Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 18th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATKR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR fell by -11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Waltz William E Jr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $118.65 back on Jun 06. After this action, Waltz William E Jr. now owns 39,017 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $2,373,018 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Daniel S, the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of Atkore Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $115.22 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Kelly Daniel S is holding 31,644 shares at $1,728,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.29 for the present operating margin

+37.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc. stands at +19.69. The total capital return value is set at 55.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.32. Equity return is now at value 91.40, with 36.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 92.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.07. Total debt to assets is 36.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.